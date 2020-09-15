Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,877,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 216,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.11% of LHC Group worth $501,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $211,000.

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

LHCG opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.53. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

