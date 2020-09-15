Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,859,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.30% of BWX Technologies worth $501,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BWX Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $484,282. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

