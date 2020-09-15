Vanguard Group Inc. Has $512.68 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $512,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.22 and a beta of 0.60. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $103.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $7,061,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,680,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,413,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,538.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,776 shares of company stock valued at $20,675,777. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

