Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,069,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $506,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

VEA opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

