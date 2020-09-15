Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Icon by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 29.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the second quarter worth about $10,914,000. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Icon by 13.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 466,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLR stock opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. Icon Plc has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $199.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.82.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

