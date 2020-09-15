American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,071 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Addus Homecare worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,344,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Research analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

