Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.04% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 30.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 116,380 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

HESM opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.57.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HESM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.