Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $228,000 Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CTS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,894,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,039,000 after acquiring an additional 114,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CTS by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 72,980 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 185.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,018,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 661,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 510,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 36,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

NYSE CTS opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $679.89 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.84.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

CTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.