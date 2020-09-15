Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Agilysys worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Agilysys by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Agilysys by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Agilysys by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 417,929 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AGYS shares. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. National Securities raised Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

AGYS stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $596.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

