Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 88,596 Shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,596 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pearson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

