Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,531 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.29. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $447.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

