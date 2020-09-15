American International Group Inc. Has $890,000 Stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 45.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of AX stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

