Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,638,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.23% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $504,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,526,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,358,000 after buying an additional 926,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,439,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,574,000 after buying an additional 72,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,049,000 after buying an additional 106,076 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3,194.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,909,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,793,000 after buying an additional 1,851,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

