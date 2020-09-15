Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,911,348 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.30% of Anaplan worth $515,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Anaplan by 171.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 289.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Anaplan by 50.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth $104,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 756,097 shares of company stock worth $41,406,302. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.06. Anaplan Inc has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.