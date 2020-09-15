Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,929,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $81,486,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 51.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,371,000 after acquiring an additional 997,215 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in AMETEK by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,988,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,548,000 after acquiring an additional 693,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,907,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,400,000 after acquiring an additional 626,715 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $103.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.13.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

