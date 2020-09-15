Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 222,895 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,019,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.78% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $571,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 63.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,036,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,522 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,655,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,160,000 after buying an additional 234,361 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 45.8% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,633,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,103,000 after buying an additional 2,711,400 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 40.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,752,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after buying an additional 1,083,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,473,000 after buying an additional 525,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Research analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

