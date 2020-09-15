APG Asset Management N.V. Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,576 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 596,249 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 126.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 366.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,461 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

