Vanguard Group Inc. Has $532.83 Million Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,377,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.49% of HD Supply worth $532,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 60.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 32.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in HD Supply in the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 13.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 714,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 83,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised their price target on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. HD Supply’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.