Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,723,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 889,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.67% of Quanta Services worth $577,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 89.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after buying an additional 1,567,117 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,189,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,125,000 after buying an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after buying an additional 47,125 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

