Vanguard Group Inc. Has $547.88 Million Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.04% of Watsco worth $547,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $26,865,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.83.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $237.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.98. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

