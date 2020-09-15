96,619 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 96,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 324.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMI opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMI. Bank of America raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

