Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.69% of Agree Realty worth $519,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

