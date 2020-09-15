Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $564,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $73,350.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $701,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,199 shares of company stock worth $285,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.44 and a beta of 0.60. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

