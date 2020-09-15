Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 4,687,084 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dynatrace worth $583,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $104,083.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,346.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 21,412,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $875,790,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,076,211 shares of company stock valued at $902,988,876. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Dynatrace stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

