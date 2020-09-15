APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.30% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 221,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSBF. BidaskClub cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of WSBF opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $80.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

