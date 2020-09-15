Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Landstar System by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Landstar System by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $127.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

