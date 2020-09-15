Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,714,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Inphi worth $553,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Inphi by 166.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,209,000 after acquiring an additional 298,679 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Inphi during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inphi during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inphi during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPHI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Mcwilliams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,493,177.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,661. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi stock opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.82. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -68.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.12 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

