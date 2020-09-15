26,421 Shares in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,870 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,354,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bilibili by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,272 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,779,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 1,214.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 872,533 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Bilibili Inc – has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BOCOM International downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

