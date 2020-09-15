Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on BFFBF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Investec initiated coverage on Biffa in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Biffa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS BFFBF opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Biffa has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C
Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C
Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,911,348 Shares of Anaplan Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,911,348 Shares of Anaplan Inc
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc.
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 222,895 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C
Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 222,895 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C
APG Asset Management N.V. Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry Inc
APG Asset Management N.V. Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Has $532.83 Million Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Has $532.83 Million Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report