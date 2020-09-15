Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,639,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.09% of QTS Realty Trust worth $553,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,915,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,262 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,695,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8,820.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,245.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 362,633 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 810,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 267,004 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $1,161,792.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -206.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

