Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,514,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco worth $520,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,620,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after acquiring an additional 187,218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

