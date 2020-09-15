Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $613,000 in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,023 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $282,000.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos Corp has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

