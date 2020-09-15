Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,336,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.05% of Nutrien worth $556,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 75.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 108.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 25.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 18.9% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $52.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.