APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $900,000 Investment in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Entegris by 34.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Entegris by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth $74,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $5,288,670.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,135,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

