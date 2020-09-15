APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Shares in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Five9 stock opened at $119.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.34. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $131.98.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,489.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,647,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,139 shares of company stock worth $16,741,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

