Diversified Royalty Corp (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Down 50.2% in August

Diversified Royalty Corp (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,800 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 1,305,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.