Short Interest in Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Grows By 78.6%

Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the August 15th total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 314.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27. Adelaide Brighton has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adelaide Brighton in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

