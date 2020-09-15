Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €20.00 ($23.53) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.58 ($26.57).

EPA UG opened at €16.19 ($19.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.86. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a one year high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

