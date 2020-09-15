Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €80.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENX. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.29 ($110.92).

Get Euronext alerts:

EPA ENX opened at €99.20 ($116.71) on Tuesday. Euronext has a one year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a one year high of €61.35 ($72.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.39.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.