Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €80.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENX. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.29 ($110.92).

EPA ENX opened at €99.20 ($116.71) on Tuesday. Euronext has a one year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a one year high of €61.35 ($72.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.39.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Analyst Recommendations for Euronext (EPA:ENX)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

97,687 Shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
97,687 Shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $801,000 Investment in Malibu Boats Inc
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $801,000 Investment in Malibu Boats Inc
Bottomline Technologies Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
Bottomline Technologies Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet Co
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet Co
Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 222,384 Shares of IDACORP Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 222,384 Shares of IDACORP Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report