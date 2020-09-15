APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,712 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 59.0% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 241,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 997.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 192,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $3,455,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

