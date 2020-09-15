APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 847,732 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

