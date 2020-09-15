J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 97.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,474 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $14,583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 725,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,287,000 after buying an additional 151,923 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,864,000 after buying an additional 119,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter valued at $6,966,000.

JCOM opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

