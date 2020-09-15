APG Asset Management N.V. Has $959,000 Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772,463 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Realogy worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realogy by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Realogy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Realogy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Realogy by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Realogy Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLGY. Zelman & Associates raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams acquired 5,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

