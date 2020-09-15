APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 442,711 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 442,711 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $177,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,395,717. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

