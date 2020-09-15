Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stake Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 69.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zai Lab by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zai Lab by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.98. Zai Lab Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

