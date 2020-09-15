APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,161 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8,395.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after buying an additional 833,119 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after acquiring an additional 700,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $23,243,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 151.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 650,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,017 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

