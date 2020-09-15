APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 83,365 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,365 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after buying an additional 155,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after buying an additional 120,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 37,767 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 481,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

NYSE:EV opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.