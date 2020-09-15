Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 171.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,998,000 after acquiring an additional 109,860 shares during the period.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $128,421.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,442.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,287.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,349. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

