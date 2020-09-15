Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Position Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 732,730 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth about $177,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Flex by 30.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 725,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth about $4,707,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth about $1,882,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In related news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $123,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 10,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $107,177.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,566 shares of company stock worth $635,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.