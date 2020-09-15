17,899 Shares in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of Papa John’s Int’l as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 250,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth $578,000.

PZZA opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.60. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.38, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

